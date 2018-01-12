Free Speech Under Fire, Liberty Strikes Back by Nathan McDonald – Sprott Money News

Today, Project Veritas—known for multiple bombshell reports via undercover investigations into government agencies and the mainstream media—have once again delivered in spades.

After recently exposing mainstream media outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post for their left-leaning bias and anti-Trump rhetoric (something well known to all, but still shocking to hear from the horse’s mouth), they have released another massive video. This time the victim is game-changing: Twitter.

For the past year, those who have taken part in the “conversation” on this social media platform are well aware of exactly what James O’Keefe discusses in the video below, which clearly shows Twitter employees explaining a process known as “shadow banning”.

Shadow banning can be summed up very simply:

Imagine yourself in a room with hundreds of other people, possibly even thousands to tens of thousands. In this room, you have the ability to move around and talk to people, to listen to others’ voices and opinions. Perhaps you agree with them, perhaps not. As in the case with Twitter, you are predominately discussing news events inside this room. Whether they are political, or not, is your choice, but in this scenario, let’s say the topic of conversation is just that: politics.

Undoubtedly, in this room, as anywhere in life, arguments will erupt. They will get heated and not everyone will agree with everyone else. This is OK. This is the way we have made progress throughout much of human history, eventually finding middle ground with one another. This is the adult thing to do, and it’s normal—perhaps even necessary—in a functioning society.

Now imagine within this room, there are puppet masters that reside above all others. In Twitter’s case, these puppet masters have an incredibly left-leaning bias, which is not wrong in and of itself. What is wrong, however, is that these puppet masters have the ability to control the flow of information by placing a box over those with whom they don’t agree. In this case: anyone who is gaining traction, or speaking out too loudly, on the right.

If you happen to be placed in one of these boxes—which I have been many times before in the past, as I regularly do gain traction now with over 15,000 Twitter followers—you can still see everyone in the room. You can still hear, you can still speak, but no one can hear you . Worst of all, you don’t know that you are placed within this box, as you receive no warning and no indication other than the fact that your tweets suddenly lose total traction, whereas minutes before they were moving at rapid-fire speed, being re-tweeted and liked at a feverish pace.

Eventually, this box is removed and you can move about your business as normal … until once again you dare step out of line and engage in “wrong think.”

Many of us within the precious metals space can relate to this report by Project Veritas. I, for one, am well aware of this ongoing attack on free speech. The MSM has also attempted to silence and control opinions they do not agree with by reporting on key facts and omitting others, an action known as “lying through omission.”

Twitter, Google and Facebook are the new-age versions of the MSM. They have almost absolute control over what does and does not appear on their platforms. They are using this control to guide people towards the path they see fit. Unfortunately for them—and because of people like James O’Keefe and others—light is being shined on their corruption and people are revolting.

This has led to the creation of a number of free speech platforms, such as Gab.ai and Minds.com, which have become incredibly popular for liberty lovers on both the right and the left simply due to the fact that they have made it their mission statements to take a “hands off” approach.

As we have seen countless times in the past, the free market will only be controlled and regulated for so long and by so much. This is just one more example of how people are exerting their will and saying, “No more.” The Liberty Movement is alive and well. People are taking notice, and they are saying, “Enough is enough. The time for change is now.”

