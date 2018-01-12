Fake TV Light For Home Security When You’re Gone by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

A fake TV light is a great burglar deterrent! It’s even more effective than ordinary lights on a timer in my opinion. Here’s why:

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

(UPDATED)

As viewed from the outside at night, a TV appears as a flickering shimmer of light, colors, and hues against a window, shade, or curtain.

Burglars are opportunists. The typical home burglar looking for a vacant home to burglarize will likely move on when they believe that someone is home.

If you are going away on vacation or for any extended period of time, a fake TV light like the one shown below will serve as an excellent deterrent.

This is the one that I own. I’ve had it for a number of years. I can report that it has held up perfectly and is still functional today.

FAKE TV LIGHT – ILLUSION OF A REAL TV

If you are away from home for awhile on a trip or vacation, in addition to setting up a few lights on timers for the evening, the illusion of a TV turned on will add a very real appearance that someone is home – adding an additional layer of security.

This Fake TV light is a device that simulates a TV by producing realistic random patterns of flickering light. It simply plugs in to a wall outlet. Or you might connect it to a 24 hour timer programmed for the evening hours.

HOW IT WORKS

The emitted light is realistic in that it’s sourced from multicolored LED’s located behind prism lenses. The combination emits the unique diffused patterns of light into the room. It reflects off the walls, ceiling, and windows which enhances the effects.

The randomness of the flickering is very similar to that of a real TV. The intensity changes, the color and hue changes, and the random speed at which it flickers is similar to scene changes on TV – some rapid, some slower.

Sharing is caring!