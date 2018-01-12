Don’t ignore looming catastrophes… take action by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

In today’s podcast, we discuss the recent crypto meltdown (led by Ripple) and how it plays into our recent theme of avoiding huge mistakes.

Here’s the thing about big mistakes… they’re usually obvious and avoidable.

Like when the Social Security Board of Trustees told the world in its 2017 report that the “Trust Fund reserves will be depleted by 2035”… and that an “immediate and permanent reduction” in benefits to all current and future Social Security recipients is a reality.

The government is telling you Social Security is running out of money. What are you doing about it?

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

