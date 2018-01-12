Control The Currency, Manipulate The Economy Then Collapse The Economy (Video)
Retail numbers miss in December. The retail market is imploding on itself and if we go back to last year retail has not improved. We will see more stores closing. Savings are down and revolving credit is up, the American people are tapped out. Housing is declining quickly, Wells mortgage business is going down the drain. Neiman Marcus is on track towards bankruptcy. The central bank makes their move to take control the crypto market.
