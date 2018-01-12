CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT DIRECTLY CALLS THE PRESIDENT A RACIST IN MOVE THAT COULD EASILY INCITE VIOLENCE AGAINST THE WHITE HOUSE by Alex Thomas – The Daily Sheeple

The establishment media is up an arms over supposed comments made by President Trump in a closed door meeting about immigration reform during which he reportedly labeled multiple countries as “shitholes”.

According to anonymous sources quoted by both CNN and The Washington Post, Trump expressed frustration that people from certain countries were easily able to come into the country, using both legal and illegal means.

“Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?” Trump reportedly said in reference to countries in both Africa and Latin America.

While the White House has so far not released a flat out denial about the comments, one can imagine that what Trump actually said is being hyped up by anonymous sources who are almost certainly anti-Trump in the first place. Add in the fact that the sources went to the likes of the Post and CNN, and you have all the hallmarks of yet another concerted effort by the mainstream media to hurt President Trump.

After news of Trump’s supposed comments began to make the rounds, CNN decided to go all out, making it unmistakably clear that the supposed journalists who work for the company are in fact Democrats masquerading as reporters who see their job as to specifically hurt the president.

No one was worst than the networks Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, who himself is supposed to be an honest, unbiased reporter whose work does not appear in the opinion section but rather is regularly featured as actual news reporting.

Responding to the supposed comments made by Trump, Acosta made transparently clear that he is an enemy of the White House and is willing to make claims against the president that could easily lead someone to actually attempt to kill him.

During a broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Acosta directly called the president a racist, a remark that if taken seriously by someone that is already a little deranged, could easily lead to said person planning an assassination attempt on the president.

“I almost have to think back to the day when we were at Trump Tower, when the president was commenting on Charlottesville, and he was saying that there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ saying that there were ‘very fine people’ among the white supremacists and the Nazis, is that the president of the United States just seems to have a problem here, Wolf, in this area,” Acosta claimed, making sure to add in a direct lie that Trump was speaking about Nazis when he noted good people on both sides.

“And we can tiptoe around it, we can dance around it, and not really put our finger on it, but the president seems to harbor racist feelings about people of color, from other parts of the world. And it’s just a terrible thing to have come out of your mouth as a White House correspondent, or as a journalist,” Acosta continued while laughably pretending that he is an actual journalist when in reality he is spreading disinformation on TV that could get the president or members of his inner circle murdered.

Adding even more evidence that the likes of CNN are trying to incite violence against the president, their own editor published an “analysis” of Trump’s supposed remarks that again directly called him a racist and essentially pushed Americans to do something about it.

Make no mistake. This is not an overreaction. If you are a minority American watching CNN and you truly believe that the president specifically hates you because of the color of your skin then you can easily imagine wanting to violently react, especially if you unaware that Acosta is a lying disinformation specialist and that President Trump isn’t actually a racist.

While the media whines that Trump is making them a target, they spend their days purposefully putting one on him and tonight’s media freakout is no different.

Source – The Daily Sheeple

