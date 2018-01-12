China Debt Threat, Iran No Deal, Economic Update by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

China threatened to stop buying U.S. Treasury debt. The main stream media is ignoring this story, but former Assistant Treasury Secretary Dr. Paul Craig Roberts once said, “If China started to sell U.S. debt, it would be the end of America.” It’s a very big deal, and China is sending a very big message to the Trump Administration.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said more sanctions are coming for Iran. It looks like the so-called nuclear deal (which was never signed by Iran) is not going to continue under the Trump Administration. Iran is warning of trouble if Trump walks away from the nuclear agreement that was negotiated by the Obama Administration.

Continue Reading / USA Watchdog>>>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sharing is caring!