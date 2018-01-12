Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
Millions of new Bitcoin millionaires may convert a fraction of their digital wealth for something tangible resembling Bitcoin that they can hold in their hands – gold bullion.
Stacey Herbert and Max Keiser of the Keiser Report on RT recommend gold and continue to add to their stockpiles.
Max expects gold to double this year. Given the precarious position of the Greenback in the weekly chart a retest of the record lows could unfold in 2018.
Case in point, for the first time in history, 7 billion people, the entire populace have easy access to an alternative reserve currency.
Digital money as small as a penny is transferable instantaneously around the globe without requiring any permission.
Unlike 100% of fiat money, Bitcoin has a limited circulating supply of merely 4-10 million, according to various estimates.
Back of the envelope arithmetic suggests that the rapidly depreciating Greenback could collapse, in similar fashion as the British Pound via George Soro’s infamous operations.
Anyone who can fog an iPhone, i.e. all investors worldwide are urged to diversify a portion of their portfolio holdings into equal parts of physical gold, silver bullion, shares and Bitcoin.
Skeptical PMs aficionados are encouraged to accept cryptocurrencies as unencumbered assets, which share the highly desirable quality of their favorite investment class, the PMs.
As the masses around the globe recognize that fiat money is becoming a financial relic, the gold rush to cryptocurrencies will mark the genesis of a new PMs bull market.
Bitcoin / Altcoins expose the flaws in fiat money and PMs market suppression, all while paving the interstate, building the bridges and guiding traffic to unexpectedly elevated PMs prices.
