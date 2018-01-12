The 5 Most Fun Gold Articles of 2017 by Jeff Clark – GoldSilver

GoldSilver produced a lot of educational material in 2017. We sincerely hope you find our ongoing educational efforts useful as an investor. Mike prides himself on being the industry leader on education.

We noticed, however, that some of our articles seemed to be not just educational but also, well, fun to read. Talking about economics and debt and monetary history is good, of course, but having a little fun can be healthy, too.

I selected what readers found the most fun articles of 2017, and compiled them below in case you missed them. Enjoy the following articles that your fellow readers found both useful and fun…

The Two Most Important Lessons We Can Learn From the Movie Gold

The movie Gold is loosely based on a true story of what happened to a gold mining company in the 1990s. It’s a fun romp through a series of events I’ve read a lot about. I even know someone who had invested in the stock. The movie is worth seeing from a theatrical perspective, and Mathew McConaughey, who plays the mining company CEO, is great. But it’s also worth seeing as an investor, because it has some definite lessons for anyone thinking about buying gold stocks, and even gold itself.

Why I Won My Gold Bet with Harry Dent

Every time Harry Dent spouts something negative about gold, we get dozens of emails asking what we think about his latest prognostication. What you may not know is that after getting tired of his persistently negative comments, I challenged him to a bet. I even gave his predictions two full years to work. Find out who won, and why…

What’s the Meaning Behind the Shield on the GoldSilver Products?

We make our silver rounds, which come with our proprietary shield stamped prominently on the front. It’s an extravagant, vibrant symbol. And it contains a powerful message, one Mike Maloney lives by and that highlights his belief system. As I learned more about the shield, it spurred me to buy even more of our exclusive products—I’d rather buy something with meaning, than a bland product with no message. Here’s what all the markings on our shield mean.

What the Upcoming Wealth Transfer Will Look Like

This was probably the most fun article I’ve ever written. With gold and silver up last year despite numerous headwinds, and stock and bond markets looking increasingly precarious, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming wealth transfer. If Mike is right about what’s ahead for gold and silver, we’ll soon be part of a life-changing shift. Have you thought about how the wealth transfer might affect you? Not like this you haven’t…

Should I Buy Collectible Silver? The Three Criteria to Look For

I wrote this because I began to ask myself the same question many other bullion investors asked… after accumulating a meaningful stash of silver Eagles or Maples Leafs, a nagging question starts to tickle the back of your brain: do I just keep buying the same thing? At that point you realize that maybe you want to diversify your physical holdings, or maybe you find our rounds attractive, or maybe you would like a silver product with a message that is more meaningful than just an image of a dead leader or a bird. And yes, maybe you’d also like a shot at juicing your returns when you someday sell. If you’d like to invest in “collectible” silver, this article will show you the three criteria to look for. All 3 should be present before you make a purchase. And we provide some real-life examples of how our collectible silver rounds are already fetching higher premiums.

