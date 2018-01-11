Yikes! Unearthed Oprah’s Anti-Christian Rant Video Goes Viral! by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Clearly, Oprah Winfrey has always been known as an anti-Christian, new age sort of person. However, following her thoughts about a possible 2020 presidential bid and Golden Globe comments that were met with ridicule, an old video has resurfaced in which Oprah is clearly at odds with the Bible and the Lord Jesus Christ, whom America was first found upon.

Now, before you go all revisionist on me, let me simply quote the Mayflower Compact as to my assertion that it was Christians, promoting Jesus Christ and His Gospel, who founded America.

In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are underwritten, the loyal subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God of Great Britain, France, and Ireland King, Defender of the Faith, etc. Having undertaken for the Glory of God and advancement of the Christian Faith and Honour of our King and Country, a Voyage to plant the First Colony in the Northern Parts of Virginia, do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, Covenant and Combine ourselves together in a Civil Body Politic, for our better ordering and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions and Offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience. In witness whereof we have hereunder subscribed our names at Cape Cod, the 11th of November, in the year of the reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France and Ireland the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth. Anno Domini 1620.

By the way, that little bit at the end, “Anno Domini” is the “Year of Our Lord” and has always made reference to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Take a listen to Oprah, the antichrist.

Oprah is denying that Jesus is the ONLY God. She is denying that He is the ONLY way to the Father in Heaven.

Sure, all roads do lead to God, but where is the ultimate end? In judgment in Hell or in the experience of the fullness of the grace of God in Heaven?

Clearly, Oprah has been messing around with too much “spiritualism” and not enough truth. She is much in the same boat as Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah, who has one foot in the antichristian Islam and one foot in Christianity. That too, is an antichrist, according to the apostle John (1 John 2:18; 2:22; 4:3; 2 John 1:7).

Furthermore, Jesus said in John 14:6:

Jesus *said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.

It looks like Oprah is the one that needs correcting, not Jesus and certainly not those in her audience who were simply pointing that she could not hold both positions considering Jesus’ words.

No one who attacks Jesus Christ and His Gospel and the truth that He is the only way to Heaven should be allowed to occupy any office in the US. If you don’t believe me, just look at the rich history of America as a Christian nation from William Federer.

In response to Barry Soetoro’s ignorant statement in 2006, “Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation” Federer wrote the following to correct him.

