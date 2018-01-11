This Week With JBSFC Podcast – TFMetals Report

The topic last evening was “media malpractice” within the broader context of the lies told…by the first Bush administration, the Clinton administration and NATO…to the Russian leadership at the end of the Soviet Union.

This is history that you may recall, even if only slightly. Therefore, it’s important that you get this refresher as these events of 25+ years ago have played a very important role in leading us back into the renewed Cold War of today.

Again today and as we have implored since February of 2014, please be sure to listen this week and every week.

