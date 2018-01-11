Warning: the Smart Money and the Smartest Money Both Smell Inflation by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

If you want to make money investing, you first need to understand the structure of the asset classes in our current financial system,

Everyone likes to go bonkers over stocks, but the reality is that the stock market is in fact one of the smallest and least liquid markets on the planet. All told, US stocks are roughly $26 trillion in market cap.

By way of contrast, the US debt markets (Treasuries, corporate, municipal, local, etc.) i s well north of $60 trillion.

And the currency markets (which cannot be accurately measured because every trade involves a currency pair) trades over $5 trillion per day.

Put simply, currencies are the “smartest” money, followed by bonds, and then finally stocks. So when a seismic change takes place, currencies and bonds pick up on it LONG before stocks do.

With that in mind consider that the $USD is collapsing, having gone almost straight down for 12 months.

Now consider that the US Treasury bond market, is falling in price, resulting in yields spiking above their 20-year downtrend.

BOTH of these assets are forecasting the same thing: INFLATION .

Inflation forces the $USD DOWN and bond yields UP.

So we’ve got both the “smart” money and the SMARTEST money forecasting the same thing.

And it’s going to blow up the Everything Bubble.

On that note, we are putting together an Executive Summary outlining all of these issues as well as what’s in terms of Fed Policy when The Everything Bubble bursts.

It will be available exclusively to our clients. If you’d like to have a copy delivered to your inbox when it’s completed, you can join the wait-list here:

https://phoenixcapitalmarketing.com/TEB.html

Best Regards

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research

Sharing is caring!