U-Turn or Detour? by Robert Gore – Straight Line Logic

You can’t drain the swamp without shutting off its wellsprings.

Disaffected veterans were the core of a group that would grow to millions, their “faith” in government and the people who ran it obliterated by its repeated failures and lies. Revolutions dawn when an appreciable number of the ruled realize their rulers are intellectual and moral inferiors. The mainstream media is filled with vituperative, patronizing, and insulting explanations of what’s “behind” the Trump phenomenon. It all boils down to revulsion with the self-anointed, incompetent, pretentious, hypocritical, corrupt, prevaricating elite that presumes to rule this country. It is, in a word, inferior to the populace on the other side of the yawning chasm, the ones they have patronized and insulted for decades, and the other side knows it. “Much More Than Trump,” SLL, 3/12/16

The election represented a triumph, after decades of mockery and defeat, of a voting bloc Donald Trump identified, validated, and vindicated.

Repudiating the elite and its supporting institutions—government and all its rackets, the media, academia, Hollywood—is the necessary first step to reversing America’s full-speed-ahead plunge into a Grand Canyon-size ditch. It has ruled America badly and corruptly, lining its pockets while maintaining its phony pose of moral and intellectual superiority. Trump is the decent besieged’s desperate call for a U-turn before the reigning establishment leaves the country smashed on the canyon floor.

Understandably, Trump’s supporters have celebrated their victory, basked in the establishment’s discomfiture, and mocked their foes. That a less-than-zero like Hillary Clinton could gain her party’s nomination (although she might not have if she hadn’t cheated), gain the endorsement of virtually everyone that “mattered,” and even win the popular vote (if the count is to be believed) gave Trump’s side plenty of targets and material.

Clinton and friends also gave Trump plenty of targets and material for investigations and legal proceedings. As SLL concluded in “The Rout Is On,” Trump has turned the tables. Russiagate fizzles while Uranium One, Fusion GPS, FBI favoritism, and Clinton’s emails and foundation sizzle. Last week, a judge ordered Fusion GPS to turn over all it’s banking records. It was learned the FBI is investigating the Clinton Foundation. The Justice Department reopened its investigation into Clinton’s emails. The FBI’s Freedom of Information Act officer said that every memo former FBI director James Comey leaked to a Columbia law professor was classified.

SLL has suggested, there won’t be a general swamp draining because Trump’s primary motivation is the acquisition of power. He will prosecute establishment criminality in some cases while using the threat as leverage against those who are useful to him in their present positions. That may explain why the Clintons and Comey are in the most legal jeopardy: they no longer have positions or power. Their prosecutions and convictions would be enormous victories for Trump, electrifying his base and further demoralizing the absurdly named resistance.

However, it would be a pleasant surprise to see Trump and team go after the entire swamp, offering welcome evidence that SLL’s hypothesis concerning Trump’s motives may be off base.

Sharing is caring!