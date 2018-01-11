Twitter Targeting White Christians for Censorship Video – Stefan Molynuex

TDC Note – I did not notice this and I am very, very grateful that Stefan points out the truth – again.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas recently released a series of undercover videos with current and former Twitter employees discussing the shadow banning and censorship of accounts displaying certain political and religious affiliations. Stefan Molyneux points out the elephant in the room nobody is talking about regarding these undercover videos and the shocking censorship of white Christian conservatives.



