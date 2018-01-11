Twitter Engineers To “Ban a Way of Talking” Through “Shadow Banning” Video – Veritas Visuals

In the latest undercover Project Veritas video investigation, eight current and former Twitter employees are on camera explaining steps the social media giant is taking to censor political content that they don’t like.

James O’Keefe has just completed a book about this series entitled “AMERICAN PRAVDA: My fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News.” The book will be released by St. Martin’s Press on January 16, 2018.



Video Source

