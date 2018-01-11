Trump Dossier Allowed FBI to Spy on Trump Video – Bill Still

This just in from Sean Hannity. It has now been confirmed that the fake Trump dossier was the primary thing that got the FISA court to allow the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign at Trump Tower in New York in the weeks running up to the 2016 election.

This is way bigger than Watergate, and I was intimately involved in Watergate. As this unravels, lots of people are going to jail. Here’s Hannity



Video Source

Sharing is caring!