Top 8 ways to HEAL America from cancer – when every US hospital goes 100% ALL NATURAL with therapy by: S.D. Wells – Natural News

Cancer starts from the mutation of the DNA of one cell due to the consumption of carcinogens – the main fuel for cancer. In order for the cancer to survive, grow, spread and continue mutating, the abnormal cells must receive more fuel. Though most people think cancer tumors are bad, they’re actually the way your body attempts to contain the harmful cells and keep them localized and encapsulated. If the tumor doesn’t interfere with normal functions, then surgery simply compounds the risk of spreading harmful cells that would otherwise remain contained, as with most ovary, breast, intestinal and liver tumors. The main strategy to reduce and eliminate a tumor is to STOP feeding it fuel. That means ending the consumption of carcinogens – which includes a laundry list of ingredients in food, water, medicine and personal care products (think of parabens and phthalates here).

There are many cancerous agents in U.S. medicine today and throughout history

Most Americans are scared to death of cancer, yet nearly everyone has some cancer cells of some sort in their body right now. The stress of finding out you have cancer is enough to fuel its growth. False-positive mammograms are a major cause of stress. Exposure to radiation treatments, like CT or PET scans, and x-rays lead to abnormal cell mutations. Chemotherapy destroys immune system function, good gut bacteria, and feeds new cancer growth, spreading it throughout the body. Prescription medications cause the body to become acidic, adding to the uncontrolled cell mutations already underway.

Vaccines can not only cause cancer to develop, but they also literally contain mutated cells and genetically modified proteins from other animals, including aborted baby humans, African green monkeys, guinea pigs, dogs, eagles, chickens, cows and even gelatin – which is boiled down carcass from several lines of animals.

From 1955 to 1963, nearly 100 million Americans received one or more doses of the polio vaccine. It’s estimated that up to 30 million of those recipients could have received doses contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40), a virus found in certain types of cancer in humans. Today’s massive overuse of antibiotics in doctor’s offices, hospitals and in factory animal farms (CAFOs) has led to superbug outbreaks that are immune to antibiotics. Plus, when medical doctors give you prescription antibiotics, they also wipe away your good gut bacteria, setting you up for more intense attacks from cancerous bacteria and viruses.

Many foods agents, preservatives, additives, and artificial ingredients cause cancer today, including aspartame, sucralose, MSG (monosodium glutamate), sodium benzoate, nitrites, nitrates, and artificial food colorings. Many chemicals used to preserve food extend the shelf life but shorten human life. Most corporations simply don’t care about humans, only profits. Chemicals used to treat crops are also major causes of cancer, including pesticides, herbicides and insecticides. This is why it is of vital importance to avoid genetically modified organisms at all costs. Even cats and dogs are susceptible to getting leukemia from Roundup use in your yard. Imagine if the deadly herbicide spreads to your home garden.

Fix your gut and you can prevent and reverse cancer

The human gut needs good and bad bacteria to survive, at a ratio of about 85 to 15 percent, relatively speaking. For the most part, if you avoid tap water (loaded with heavy metals and toxic fluoride), vaccines, prescription medications, chemo, liquor, cigarettes, GMOs, conventional gluten, artificial sweeteners, bleached food (nearly all white foods), and high fructose corn syrup, then you’ve eliminated the major causes of cancer right off the bat. You’ve also avoided destroying your good gut bacteria and you’ve cut off most of the fuel cancer cells need to survive, spread and multiply.

Next, you will want to fortify your body with organic, natural and unprocessed fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. If you are battling cancer now or have recently beat it back, you will want to ramp up your nutrient base with several supplements. Always consult with a nutritionist or Naturopathic Physician first.

Now it’s time to take a closer look at the top eight ways to HEAL America from cancer, including at the hospitals

Intense turmeric and curcumin therapy Intense vitamin C therapy (especially for colorectal cancer) Ramp up vitamin D3 to 8,000 IU (especially when fighting breast, colon or prostate cancer) Eliminate GMOs, gluten, processed food and all artificial sweeteners from hospital food Medical cannabis therapy (instead of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation) Alkalize patient pH to 7.2 and check periodically throughout the day to maintain Oxygen therapy Steady supply of spring water instead of tap water

If you must go to a hospital for any kind of treatment, operation, emergency care, or even to visit relatives or friends, consider the fact that most American hospitals are breeding grounds for cancer, for several reasons, including superbugs, high antibiotic use, dirty instruments and rooms, GMO and processed food for patients and visitors alike, high vaccine use, high pharmaceutical use, and of course artificial sweeteners at every turn.

If you fix your gut bacteria balance and maintain it, your chances of avoiding cancer for the rest of your life are very high. You can check your own pH level every few hours also. Most humans should be in the low 7s.

This has been a public service announcement.

