Steve St. Angelo: Oil Crisis, Stock Crash, Gold Crypto-like Gains Video – Silver Doctors

Steve St. Angelo tells Silver Doctors global oil production will fall off a cliff, collapsing the markets and making people run for gold.

St. Angelo discusses how global debt is growing nearly three times as fast as global assets. “It’s taking a lot more money printing to keep the economy going forward,” St. Angelo says.

He notes energy consumption and economic growth are disconnecting. Wealth is growing, but energy consumption isn’t growing as fast. What accounts for the disconnect is debt. Debt has created a false sense of wealth.



Video Source

To make things worse, St. Angelo sees global oil production falling off a cliff. If oil supply falls, the stock market will collapse, he predicts. However, gold and silver could have cryptocurrency-like gains.

