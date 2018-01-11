We Are Seeing Major Market Moves To Start 2018, But Look At This… from King World News

We are seeing major market moves as we start 2018, but look at this…Plus a short note from a legend in the business.

We’re Seeing Major Market Moves As We Start 2018

January 10 ( King World News ) – The following is from Andrew Adams at Raymond James: It feels like we highlight a new breakout above some possible resistance level each and every week and that does not appear to be stopping. Just in the last week, the index has definitively traded above what had previously represented the upper end of the channel in place since the early 2016 bottom (the line connecting the April 2016 and March 2017 highs). As we have repeatedly written, action like this doesn’t generally occur unless the market is very strong.

Another S&P 500 Breakout

Is the Market Too Strong, Though?

Yet, the strong weekly RSI reading has actually reached its highest level since at least 1980 (that’s as far back as my data goes). Since the RSI indicator is also used to gauge overbought/oversold levels, this means the market is basically more overbought than it ever gets…

That’s not necessarily a reason to panic, though, considering the last time it was even close to being this overbought was back in late 1995/early 1996, right in the middle of one of the greatest runs in market history.

Market Now At One Of Most Overbought Levels In History

Investors Getting More Bullish

The average investor does appear to have become more optimistic about the stock market. The percentage of bullish respondents to the weekly AAII investor survey has hit its highest point since late 2010 at just under 60%, perhaps a sign that investors have finally come around on the positive narrative. Interestingly, a switch of the calendar may bring out the optimist in people, as it does appear that the turn of the year has often resulted in a short-term peak in the bullish readings. Noticeable declines shortly after a new year have been the norm going back to 2009 (see down arrows).

