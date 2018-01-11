The Safest Way to Profit From the “Green Rush” by Nick Giambruno – International Man

In the 1840s and ’50s, people from all over the US flooded into California, hoping to find gold and strike it rich. A few did, but most were severely disappointed.

Meanwhile, a German immigrant living in New York saw a different sort of Gold Rush opportunity.

Instead of searching for gold, he decided to sell basic goods to the gold miners. It was a much safer way to build wealth.

Eventually, the immigrant’s most profitable product was a new style of sturdy pants that he sold to the miners. They were a huge success and made him incredibly rich.

It was the classic “picks and shovels” play.

As you may have guessed, this immigrant’s name was Levi Strauss. He was so successful that you may even be wearing his product right now.

Today, there’s another gold rush happening in California. But this time, it’s a “green rush” into the legal cannabis market.

And, once again, there’s a fortune to be made selling picks and shovels to the prospectors. Right now, it’s the best and safest way for regular investors to profit.

As Big as Beer and Chocolate On January 1, it finally became legal for adults over the age of 21 to buy recreational marijuana in California. Buying pot there is now as easy as buying beer. This is a big reason why the US legal marijuana market is expected to grow from $6.5 billion to $50 billion by 2026. That would make it the same size as the American craft beer and chocolate markets combined. Today, investing in the legal cannabis industry is like investing in the beer industry at the end of Prohibition. Fortunes are going to be made.

To date, 29 states (plus Washington, DC) have already legalized medical marijuana. And eight states (plus DC) have approved recreational use.

