Pathetic Antifa Protesters Can't Even Explain What Fascism Actually Is by Alex Thomas

A new video from the conservative website Campus Reform shows a series of Antifa thugs being questioned over what they believe fascism actually is and they predictably failed miserably.

The websites Cabot Phillips attempted to interview a variety of hard-left Antifa morons who were protesting the conservative campus group Turing Point USA for simply wanting to exist as a group on campus without being harassed or shut down.

“I certainly count myself as Antifa. We do not think that fascists and ultra right-wingers, the alt-right, deserve to have a platform,” one made claimed, making clear that this new leftist orthodoxy does indeed want to CENSOR all speech that goes against their political beliefs.

Another Antifia protesters, asked to define what fascism actually is, laughably claimed, “I don’t really want to get into all of that history and stuff,” before adding, “I don’t want to talk about it right now.”

Phillips then attempted to engage the man again, noting how serious an accusation of being a Nazi or fascist actually is.

“That’s a serious thing though, to call somebody a Nazi and a fascist, but you have to know what it is though if you’re going to call them that,” Phillips can be heard saying before the protester decided to call him a Nazi as well.

Eventually the protesters decided that they had had enough of legitimate questions and refused to continue the conversation.

Campus Reform reported:

Opposition to “fascism” is increasingly in-vogue on college campuses, but many students still aren’t sure exactly what it is that they’re protesting against. In the past year, Campus Reform has reported extensively on the rise of the militant far-left protest group known as “Antifa.” Often using violence to convey their opposition to anyone they deem “fascist”, the group was recently labeled a “domestic terror” group by the Department of Defense. [..] Last week, a number of these “anti-fascist” activists appeared at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Palm Beach, Florida. Protesting the speech of Fox News’ Jesse Watters, the demonstrators held signs labeling the attendees as “racists”, “Nazis,” and most noticeably, “fascists.”

Make no mistake, this is hardcore leftist insanity at its finest folks!

