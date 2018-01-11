“Nobody Cares, Revisited” with Grant Williams Podcast – TFMetals Report

Fund manager and analyst Grant Williams joins us for an update on his tremendous “Nobody Cares” presentation from late 2015. Additionally, Grant takes some time to discuss the USDJPY-gold link as well as the pending introduction of that yuan-denominated crude oil contract in Shanghai. Be sure to take some time to listen.

If you haven’t seen “Nobody Cares”, you should be sure to do so now. Though Grant first made this presentation back in December of 2015, the information is still highly relevant today and, with gold prices on the verge of an upside breakout, the implications of a large influx of new cash into the sector must be considered.

We also discuss the issue of “de-dollarization” and the impact the new, yuan-denominated crude oil contract may have on the process. Grant’s follow-up presentation of December 2016 dealt with this topic and you can watch it here, too. If you’ve never seen this video, you simply MUST take time to watch it today. The part that deals with de-dollarization and the potential impact of this new contract begins at about the 19:00 mark.

Again, we are all grateful for Grant’s efforts in educating the masses through his presentation, his public appearances and his work at RealVision. We are grateful, too, that he would spare a few minutes to visit with us again here at TFMR. Be sure to listen to this entire podcast. You’ll be glad you did.

TF

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>