MRE Meals for Food Storage & Survival Kit

MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) are US Military precooked ration packs designed to feed soldiers who are currently engaged in ongoing missions.

Just like regular meals, the military MRE is fortified with vitamins and minerals, enough to nourish and replenish the body.

Today’s MRE’s are a lot better than when they were first introduced! They’ve come along way since C-Rats. They are made with a very wide variety of foods and flavors – and are available for civilian use.

WHY MRE MEALS ARE GOOD DIVERSIFICATION

MRE meals are a good addition to part of one’s overall food storage preparedness and survival kit.

– They are excellent for portability and ease of use.

– They’re well purposed for travel. For example I typically keep several in my 72-hour survival kit in my truck (along with other types of emergency foods).

– MRE’s are great for bug out bags too.

ABOUT MRE’S

To preserve the quality and freshness of these specially designed meals, the MRE is sealed inside airtight containment-pouches.

They are compact and lightweight, which makes them easier to bring along and can easily fit into the pockets of a backpack, survival kit, or even cargo pants.

Generally, these meals (not just a single packet, but a prescribed meal) contain an average of 1,250 calories. Typically they contain about 1/2 carbohydrates, 1/3 fats, and about 10% proteins.

MRE SHELF LIFE

MRE’s do not require refrigeration.

The shelf life of a military MRE is specified to be 3 years at a temperature of 81 degrees F.

However MRE meals will store well for 5 years (or much longer) under good storage conditions!

Note: Temperature is the most important factor having to do with general food storage shelf life. Here’s how temperature matters…

MRE HEATERS

Although MRE’s can be eaten cold, some main course packets are designed to be heated using a flameless heater.

