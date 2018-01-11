How Millennials Saved the Housing Market by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

TDC Note – What changed?

Millennials are finally growing up.

I’m sure you’ve heard the stories by now. Millennials are stunted, the experts warn. They’re up to their eyeballs in student loan debt. They’re having trouble finding good-paying jobs. Heck, most of them are living in their parent’s basements or crappy apartments.

But here’s the thing: many of these generalizations aren’t true at all. In fact, millennials have grown up just fine. Over the past couple of years, these kids have found good jobs, married, and had children. Some have even bought homes.

In fact, if you’re in the real estate business or selling a home, you should thank the younger generation for helping spur demand in your area.

If we turn to the data, we can clearly see how the plight of the millennial homebuyer isn’t any different from the rest of us.

Millennials’ low homeownership rates have encouraged all sorts of gloomy talk about the fate of U.S. real estate. But no age group had enjoyed a boost in homeownership coming out of the recent slump, according to a recent Fannie Mae study. Blaming stunted millennials for a soft real estate market was a mistake since every other demographic was in the same boat.

Until now…

“Older” millennials in their 30s are now one of the new driving forces in homeownership trends. This demographic is partly responsible for finally pushing the homebuilder sector higher a full decade removed from the housing crisis.

This huge shift is just beginning to show up in the data.

Back in September, we saw the largest single-month increase in new home sales since 1992.

New single-family home sales increased a whopping 19%, placing new home sales at their highest level since October 2007.

