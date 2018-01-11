Max Igan: AI, 5G & CryptoCurrencies Video – The CrowHouse

“The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” – Frank Zappa

“Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past.” – George Orwell



Video Source

When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. – Plato

“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.” – Richard Feynman

Sharing is caring!