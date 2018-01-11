Gordon T. Long–The New New World Order Video – FSN Gold and Silver

To Gordon T. Long it’s a simple matter, things are changing quickly and there’s a New New World Order emerging. With the rapid takeover of previously human based industry by artificial intelligence and robotics, how many of today’s workers will be needed in the future? Where will the new jobs come from? These are issues that every government will have to deal with in the coming years. Change is coming quickly and the world will have to adapt, but how?



