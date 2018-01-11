The Most Expensive Stock Market in History Video – ITM Trading

We are now in our 14th week of all sector selling but not all sectors buying. In addition, last week there was a huge spike in insider selling with buy/sell ratios in the thousands in consumer services and technology!

No worries though, we are now in the most expensive stock market in history and the expectation is a melt-up continuation. New corporate tax laws and repatriation should extend this bull market…until it doesn’t. Nothing goes up forever.

Just look at Venezuela. In 2013 they had the best performing stock market in the world as hyper-inflation was taking over but in 2014 it crashed. Today, that inflation has crushed a once thriving economy with critically needed imported supplies withheld. Gold to the rescue. Not only are some vendors being offered payment in gold, but the government is promising a fiat digital currency backed by gold.



