Expect Global Shockwaves As The "Great Reset" Unfolds In 2018

Expect global shockwaves as the “Great Reset” unfolds in 2018.

Financial Accounts of the United States – Z.1

Subsection: B.101.e Balance Sheet of Households and Nonprofit Organizations with Equity Detail

( King World News ) – Email to KWN from Kevin W.: Interesting that in Q3 2017, US Household Net Worth accounted for $96.9 trillion or 34.6% of Global Net Worth totaling $280 trillion, while US GDP of $18.6 trillion only makes up about 24% of world GDP. Whereas China Household Net Worth at $29 trillion equals about 10.3% of Global Net Worth, while China GDP of $11.1 trillion makes up 14% of world GDP.

The Massive Transfer Of Wealth Will Create Global Shockwaves

Stay tuned as gold price discovery and reset rewards the gold saving Chinese Households at the expense of US and other Western Households that have for more than 40 years over-consumed and under-saved, with little to no gold set aside for rainy days.

China: 16,000 Tonnes Of Gold – India: 20,000 Tonnes Of Gold

With Chinese Households accumulating some 16,000 metric tonnes or 500 million ounces of physical gold since restrictions were lifted in 2008, $11,000/oz gold will quickly added nearly $5 trillion to their wealth. India will see over $6.25 trillion in added wealth to their post-2008 8,000 metric tonnes of gold accumulation & 12,000 metric tonnes pre-2008. In other words, the West will experience a massive transfer of wealth to the East.

Equities are ripe for a big decline relative to all financial assets. Real estate will also plunge because forced liquidations will ensue as DPI is insufficient for servicing over-leveraged debt and mortgage debt…

Financial Assets/Total Assets – Non-financial assets in Q3 2017 officially made up 70.4% of all assets — at record levels exceeding Q4 2007 at 62.8% & equaling Q4 1999 at 70.4%.

