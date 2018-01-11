Economic Indicators Off The Charts, Has The Date For The Collapse Been Decided? (Video)
Economic Indicators Off The Charts, Has The Date For The Collapse Been Decided? Video – X22 Report
Initial jobless claims surges, but we are experiencing they same thing we saw in 2008, low claims, next stop recession. Walmart is closing 260 Sam’s Clubs. IBM restructuring and will be laying off 10,000 people. Confidence hits a 17 year high. Bank Of America says the central banks bubble can be popped. Has the date for the economic collapse already been decided, will it start in Europe?