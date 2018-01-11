Through The Darnkess We Can Now See The Light (Video)
Leaked documents show that Fusion GPS was working with the corporate media to put out the story. Techie who helped get Clinton’s emails is now dead, said to be a suicide but was it. Using Bloombergs method of buying weapons on the internet using the dark web Democrats tried to reproduce it but it was impossible. Trump says he is open to speak with NK. South Korea praises Trump saying he made the talks possible. China and Russia begin the negotiations on NK. No anti tank weapons will be sold to Ukraine. Russia reports that the drone attack on its base only could have happened with a developed nation satellite drone.