Court Order Confirms DNC Fraud Lawsuit Appeal Will Proceed by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

TDC Note – We have the evidence but no arrest. We have the evidence but no subpoena. We have the evidence but the mainstream media continues screaming about “Russia did it” and Trump did it with Russia. Arrest Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Obama and all the others associated with the treasonous acts.

####

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the DNC Fraud Lawsuit received good news from the 11th Circuit Court of Federal Appeals earlier today. The Becks stated via social media that “After posing two separate jurisdictional questions, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has found jurisdiction sufficient for the case to proceed on appeal.

11th Circuit Court of Fed Appeals issued order on #DNCFraudLawsuit today, asserting jurisdiction and allowing appeal to proceed. 👊 — DNC Fraud Lawsuit (@dncfraudlawsuit) January 10, 2018

The DNC Fraud lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of donors to the Democratic party in the wake of the revelations stemming from the publication of DNC emails that clearly demonstrated the party’s partisan efforts to support Hillary Clinton and to undermine Bernie Sander’s campaign. After the suit was dismissed late last year, Disobedient Media reported that the Becks filed an appeal to that ruling.

The suit has proven extremely significant in terms of calling the Democratic Party establishment to account, with DNC defense counsel forced to argue in open court that the Party should legally be able to support one candidate over another, in an apparently overt contradiction of the DNC’s charter.

Disobedient Media reported on the numerous issues stemming from the suit, including safety concerns of the plaintiff’s Attorneys and their co-counsel. Among other disturbing events surrounding the case, including the death of Shawn Lucas, Disobedient Media reported that the Becks had received unusual phone calls from a caller-ID which matched the Aventura office of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, a defendant in the case.

Sharing is caring!