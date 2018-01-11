China’s public Social Credit System versus the West’s secret Panopticon Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

The sobering fact of the matter is, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, deep learning, facial and voice recognition, wall to street surveillance, supercomputers, drones and robots are now a reality facing all of humanity. Right here, right now, and China is racing ahead of the rest of the world to make it happen. But, every government and their elites in the world are using these technologies, whether we like it not. It is an unstoppable wave and rapidly swelling into a tsunami.

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201…

Much more at www.chinarising.puntopress.com and http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201…



Video Source

Sharing is caring!