World Bank Reports Global Economy Peaked & Developed Nations Are In The Cross Hairs Video – X22 Report
Sears warns that it my need to declare bankruptcy. Social security is in trouble and its not a problem for the future, it is a problem now. World Bank says the economy has hit its peak and the developed nations are in trouble. The transition has been broadcasted to the world, everything is about to change.