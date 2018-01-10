This Is What Will Trigger The Big Surge In Gold And The Mining Shares from King World News

As we move through the second week of trading in 2018, this is what will trigger the big surge in gold and the mining shares.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

January 9 ( King World News ) – The Bank of Japan last night bought fewer bonds than the market apparently expected and JGBs were roughed up (if we can call it that), as they now yield a massive 6.1 basis points. I mention that because that dynamic had a spillover effect on the world’s bond markets and they were all weaker. The trading in bonds also appeared to have some impact on the stock market, although I say that somewhat tepidly, as stocks weren’t actually weak, they were just sort of unchanged early on…

Over the course of the day, bulls succeeded in ignoring the bond market and driving stocks higher, as they were up about 0.3% with an hour to go, when I had to leave.

Away from stocks, the action by the BOJ saw the yen stronger, but other than that green paper was pretty much the flavor of the day. Oil gained 2% and, as noted, fixed income was heavy. It seems that a lot of pundits think that if the 10-year gets much over 2.50% (it closed around 2.54%) there will be some fireworks. Whether there will be I can’t say, but I noted it because it might turn out to be important.

Korea Kumbaya

As for the metals, they were weaker, with silver losing a percent and gold about 0.5%. I think some of the weakness in gold could have been due to the fact that tensions with North Korea have deescalated slightly following meetings between the South and the North. Not that the exact news matters. What is more important is how deep and how long the pullback in gold runs.

