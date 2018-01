Stock Traders Are 95% Bullish! Does That Worry You? | McAlvany Weekly Commentary Video

This week we discuss bullish sentiment, with 95% of stock traders believing that up is the only direction the markets can go. Headline: “Melt Up!”, ”Euphoria,” “No End In Sight”. Is Ripple The Next Bitcoin? The Best Returns Will Come To Those Savvy Investors Who Bet That The Market Is Too High.



