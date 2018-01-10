Something Devastating Is Headed Our Way, Which Is A Good Thing (Video)
The entire plan the cabal had is now turning on them, Russia gate has backfired, the credibility of the news networks has declined. The Mueller investigation has gone no where in a year. Investigation into underhanded dealing is in progress. Mysterious satellite is lost in space or something else happened to it. North and South begin talks. US sends ships to North Korea. US says that the Syrian people will decide the outcome of Syria and Syria will stay intact.