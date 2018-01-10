SEC Halts Trading in my Biggest “Blockchain Stock” Hero by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

11 days after I lambasted the outfit. Billions went up in smoke already.

This is my biggest blockchain hero, and now the Securities and Exchange Commission is taking all the fun out of it. The SEC has “temporarily suspended” trading in the shares of UBI Blockchain Internet, a Hong Kong-based company whose shares [UBIA] are traded in the US. This came 11 days after I lambasted the shenanigans of UBI and its executives.

The SEC cited two reasons – “accuracy” in UBI’s disclosures and funny trading activity:

“Questions regarding the accuracy of assertions, since at least September 2017” by UBI in SEC filings “regarding the company’s business operations.” “Concerns about recent, unusual and unexplained market activity in the company’s Class A common stock since at least November 2017.”

The suspension of trading is effective through January 22. The SEC added this warning:

The Commission cautions broker-dealers, shareholders, and prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the foregoing information along with all other currently available information and any information subsequently issued by the company.

The last phrase is good: “…and any information subsequently issued by the company.” So don’t believe whatever the company might say in the future.

By hyping the word “blockchain” in its name, and by hook or crook, this outfit with zero revenues and a disconnected phone number in its SEC filings got its shares to spike by over 1,100% in a few days, from $7.20 on December 11 to $87 by December 18, pushing its market capitalization to $8 billion. On December 26, the company filed with the SEC to sell 72.3 million shares owned by six executives, including CEO Tony Liu, to allow them to bail out.

Shares closed at $22 when last traded on Friday, and now no one can sell them – however dubious they might turn out to be.

Even at $22 a share, if the share sale were to succeed – if the “public” were stupid enough to go for it, which by the looks of it might have been the case in this “blockchain” hype era – the executives would still transfer $1.6 billion from the public into their own pockets.

