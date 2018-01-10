Ron Paul On Trump’s First Year of Presidency, US Dollar Collapse and Anarchy Video – The Dollar Vigilante

Jeff interviews returning guest and Anarchapulco 2018 speaker, Dr. Ron Paul, topics include: Ron Paul’s interpretation of the first year of the Trump presidency, an atrocious foreign policy, non-intervention, looming US government bankruptcy, Trump controlled by the neocons, the coming destruction of the dollar, distortions in the economy and upcoming corrections, the ‘everything bubble’, the best government is self government, liberty and prosperity, moral anarchism, the right to self defense, Dr Paul to speak at Anarchapulco 2018!



Video Source

