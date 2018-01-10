A Realistic Assessment of Epidemic Disease After TEOTWAWKI by Dr. DMC – Survival Blog

Malaria

In 1850, malaria occurred throughout the entire region of what is now the lower 48 states, with the exception of some of the higher altitudes of the Rocky and Appalachian mountains. It sickened and killed thousands of the pioneers moving westward, even though the type of malaria most common in the country tended not to be the most fatal form of the disease. Today, malaria is so uncommon that American physicians often fail to recognize the rare cases seen in travelers or immigrants.

Cases are rare, and deaths are even rarer. Perhaps surprisingly, the mosquitoes that can spread the disease are still here in very large numbers. So, why did this disease disappear from the U.S.? The answer to this question is very important to anyone interested in preparing for a time when modern medicine and public health would not be available. It demonstrates that unexpected diseases will provide more danger to survivors than will all the roving gangs and escaped prisoners combined.

Why Malaria Not in U.S. Anymore

One might guess that the reason malaria is not here anymore is because we cured all of the cases with drugs and killed a whole lot of mosquitoes with insecticides, eventually eliminating the parasite that causes the disease. These actions obviously played some role in the elimination of the disease, but they really were relatively minor factors. After WWII, two very powerful tools for fighting malaria became available to fight malaria: DDT and the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. They were both inexpensive and very effective, so health workers throughout the country started using them extensively to fight the disease.

However, in many ways, the health workers were too late. Even before the advent of modern antibiotics and anti-malaria drugs and even before the availability of modern insecticides, malaria occurrence had already started to wane. The disease was gone from major swaths of the country. The disease remained in Florida and around the Gulf of Mexico with smaller pockets elsewhere, but malaria had disappeared from most of the country. The reason for this disappearance, even in the absence of modern drugs and insecticides, was simple: an improved standard of living.

A Disease of Poverty

Malaria, like so many other important illnesses, is a disease of poverty. The poverty we refer to here implies poor housing, poor nutrition, unsanitary and crowded living conditions, and most important, bad water. As the American living conditions improved, people could afford to put screens on windows, to protect drinking water from sewage, to eat enough nutritious food to allow their immune systems to function at a high level, and to wash both their bodies and their clothing.

Later, the houses got air conditioning so that windows could be closed. People starting staying inside more, away from the disease-carrying mosquitoes. Radio, then television, kept people inside. Although these changes led to an ever-increasing American waistline, they also eliminated the malaria parasite from the American population and the disease disappeared from the United States. Drugs and insecticides helped, but the disease was already on its way to elimination well before modern chemistry provided these new tools.

Why Important in TEOTWAWKI

So, why is this story important to anyone contemplating TEOTWAWKI? Remember that the mosquitoes that spread malaria are still around. If America’s high standard of living is destroyed, people will be exposed to the mosquito again, and with time, the parasite will find its way back into the U.S. Air conditioners won’t work anymore. Windows will break. Screens will tear. Our predecessors probably had a small degree of immunity to malaria inherited from their parents and stimulated through constant exposure to infected mosquitoes.

That immunity provided only partial protection, not preventing relatively mild recurrences of illness. But modern Americans have not been exposed to these parasites; we have no immunity, and we have no vaccine for malaria. The result could be a perfect storm of immunologically vulnerable people living in primitive conditions with poor hygiene and several accompanying diseases. Malaria would return with a vengeance. Furthermore, it is only one of several diseases that most Americans thought they would never see again.

Benefit of Modern Public Health and Utilities

Modern public health and public utilities provide a number of services that ensure an environment in which people can lead healthy lives. Those services include water purification, sewage treatment, garbage collection and disposal, disease outbreak investigation and quarantine, mass immunizations, and food safety inspections. Some services that may not be visible to the general population are actions like mosquito control, dog catching, public accommodation (hotel and motel) hygiene, and animal carcass removal.

