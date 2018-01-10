Kodak Soars 77% on News it Will Launch “KodakCoin” Cryptocurrency

The company and WENN Digital announced Tuesday the launch of the KODAKOne image rights management platform and KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency.

For its part, Kodak acknowledged in its press release that blockchain, like cryptocurrency, is a “hot buzzword” right now, but CEO Jeff Clarke said that the technology will actually prove useful in the company’s case. “For photographers who’ve long struggled to assert control over their work and how it’s used, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem,” he said in the release.