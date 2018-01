Jeff Clark – When Will Gold Begin Its Surge? Podcast – Financial Survival Network

Our old friend Jeff Clark joined us today…

Three reasons why Gold will go up.

1) Gold should have gone down in 2017.

2) The everything bubble is coming to an end.

3) The technical picture shows gold coiling for a big breakout!

Soaring stock markets, with all major US markets making numerous new highs throughout the year…

