Jameson Lopp: Can Bitcoin’s Technology Keep Up With 2nd and 3rd Generation Cryptocurrencies? (Video)
Jameson Lopp: Can Bitcoin’s Technology Keep Up With 2nd and 3rd Generation Cryptocurrencies? Video – Crush the Street
In today’s informative interview, Jameson Lopp joins us to give us his expertise insights into the cryptocurrency markets and the most important challenge for Blockchain to overcome: Scaling. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are facing hurdles regarding scaling and throughput capacity, Jameson breaks this subject down for us and also the laws regarding digital assets.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:00 Bitcoin’s scaling solutions and are they working?
06:50 Capital overflowing into altcoins from Bitcoin
10:40 When will we see cheap transaction fees on the Bitcoin network
12:20 Tax and regulations on digital assets
16:30 Ethereum’s scaling issues
23:00 Smart Contracts usage
25:20 Where to find more news and updates from Jameson