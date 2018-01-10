Jameson Lopp: Can Bitcoin’s Technology Keep Up With 2nd and 3rd Generation Cryptocurrencies? Video – Crush the Street

In today’s informative interview, Jameson Lopp joins us to give us his expertise insights into the cryptocurrency markets and the most important challenge for Blockchain to overcome: Scaling. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are facing hurdles regarding scaling and throughput capacity, Jameson breaks this subject down for us and also the laws regarding digital assets.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

02:00 Bitcoin’s scaling solutions and are they working?

06:50 Capital overflowing into altcoins from Bitcoin

10:40 When will we see cheap transaction fees on the Bitcoin network

12:20 Tax and regulations on digital assets

16:30 Ethereum’s scaling issues

23:00 Smart Contracts usage

25:20 Where to find more news and updates from Jameson



