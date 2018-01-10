Interest Rates Walking On Narrow Ledge

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

Safe Haven

At some point in your life you will want to, or be forced to consider an investment program. The main criteria in choosing one that is right for you is summed up in three words “Preservation of Capital”. Sounds pretty simple doesn’t it? Remember, “Investing is not Saving”! The mainstream media would lead us to believe otherwise and seldom comment on the risks inherent in equity ownership or debt investments. They are quick to point out the positive aspects of every news event with prepared soundbites of information. They provide simple, continual commentary on the respective markets to show they are up to date with the latest developments. They don’t comment on developing trends until the trend is obvious to everyone; acting as cheerleaders for the greatest bull market of the twentieth century. A cautious and more reasoned approach is needed.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe

Live Gold and Silver

Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site