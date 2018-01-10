Huma Abedin Lied to FBI About Her Emails Video – Bill Still

It looks like Huma Abedin, is in big trouble. Abedin, who was Sec. of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, told the FBI that when she left the State Department she did not take a copy of her emails with her.

However, recently released emails showed that backup copies were created apparently from Abedin’s Blackberry onto Anthony Weiner’s laptop, who was then her husband. The backup was created using a Blackberry archiving program called “BBB Backup” and “LoaderBackup” from a Blackberry Bold 9700.

The FBI discovered the emails on Weiner’s laptop after it was seized in 2016.

At least 5 of those emails were marked “Classified”.



Video Source

According to a tech expert hired by the Britain’s Dailymail.com Abedin had to activate the backup, probably by plugging her device into the laptop. This directly contradicts her sworn testimony in court and during interviews with the FBI.

The emails were released just days ago as the result of a successful lawsuit mounted by Judicial Watch.

Abedin started working for Hillary Clinton as an intern in the White House in 1996 when Bill Clinton was President. From 1996 to 2008 she was an asst. editor of the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs.

When Clinton became Senator from New York, she was Hillary’s personal advisor. During Hillary’s unsuccessful run for the 2008 Democratic nomination for President, Abedin was her traveling chief of staff and “body woman”.

