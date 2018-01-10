Huge Legal Marijuana Profits Up for Grabs by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Legal marijuana is presenting a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors right now. If you’ve been reading the Dispatch, you know I’ve been covering this boom from the front lines over the past few months.

Today, I’m sharing another recent essay from Crisis Investing editor Nick Giambruno with more insight into this mania… and why you can’t afford to sit on the sidelines any longer…

By Nick Giambruno, editor, Crisis Investing

I’ve never seen an opportunity with as much profit potential as the legal marijuana market has right now.

Legalization is inevitable. It’s happening. And it’s about to unleash a $150 billion market that was previously underground .

Those profits are up for grabs.

In the coming months, as marijuana emerges from the shadows, investors in the right positions will make life-changing fortunes.

Marijuana, as I’m sure you know, is a psychoactive plant. It produces feelings of euphoria and relaxation. It also has countless medicinal benefits. For example, marijuana can help treat chronic pain and epilepsy.

However, marijuana is still illegal in most places.

Until now, that’s made it virtually impossible for everyday investors to cash in on the lucrative marijuana trade (unless you prefer the outlaw lifestyle).

The global marijuana market is enormous. The United Nations estimates it to be worth around $150 billion annually.

To put that figure in perspective, the marijuana market is about nine times larger than the silver market. It’s also larger than the iron, copper, aluminum, coffee, corn, and wheat markets.

You can see how these commodity markets stack up in the chart below.

For decades, prohibition has funneled hundreds of billions of dollars in cannabis profits to drug lords, corrupt government officials, and thugs.

But those days are numbered…

Legalization Is Sweeping Across the Planet

In the past few years, attitudes toward marijuana have radically changed.

Over a dozen countries in Europe and Latin America have recently softened their marijuana laws. Now the momentum has reached a tipping point.

In some places—like Canada—complete legalization is imminent.

This could even happen in the United States over the next few years.

