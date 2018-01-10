Gold and Silver Shot Straight Up As Treasurys Tumble, Futures Slide On Report China “To Slow Or Halt” Treasury Purchases from ZeroHedge

The treasuries complex has sold off aggressively across the curve after the following flashing red Bloomberg headline:

– CHINA OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO VIEW TREASURIES AS LESS ATTRACTIVE.

– CHINA OFFICIALS SAID TO RECOMMEND SLOWING OR HALTING TSY BUYING

As Bloomberg reports, “Officials reviewing China’s FX holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasuries, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The reasoning given is that the market for US government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets, while trade tensions with the US may provide a reason to slow or stop buying American debt.

As Bloomberg further notes ‘The people didn’t specify why trade tensions would spur a cutback in Treasuries purchases, though foreign holdings of US securities have sometimes been a geopolitical football in the past.’

The news has been interpreted as Beijing wanting to send a signal to the US that it is willing to use financial means to respond to any shifts in US policy on issues such as trade.

While there is no official confirmation, this understandably has fixed income spooked. China is the single biggest foreign holder of Treasuries with over $1 trillion in notional, so this report has significant implications. As a consequence, US yields have more than retraced intraday losses, with the 30y trading to 2.92% and the 10y up 2bps. The rest of fixed income has followed through, with a similar spike in European yields.

The kneejerk reaction in fixed income was fast and furious, as over 35,000 10-year futures traded in the one-minute period after the news broke according to Bloomberg, sending 10Y yields as high as 2.59%.

As a reminder, according to Jeff Gundlach once the 10Y hits 2.63%, not only is the selloff set to accelerate, it is also the level where the selling in TSYs finally hits equities too.

The news has also hit U.S. stock-index futures which have tumbled on the news, following declines in Europe.

• E-Mini futures on S&P down 0.4%

• E-Mini futures on Dow Jones down 0.4%

• E-Mini futures on Nasdaq 0.5% lower

• S&P 500 up 0.1% Tuesday, rising for 6th day to a fresh record

• VIX Index trading 1.8% higher

Meanwhile, the USD is selling off across the board following the sharp move lower in Treasuries, and FX markets are now responding. This has been perceived as a USD negative development, and as such the greenback is on sale. The Bloomberg Dollar index, BBDXY extends its drop and falls as much as 0.5% to 1,151.90.

