Feinstein Makes Startling Admission: "I Got Pressured" To Release Fusion Transcripts

TDC Note – If we made it simple and arrested every member of CONgress and stripped them of 100% of their wealth – promising to return 75% of their wealth if they begin “spilling the beans” that lead to the arrest of the actual criminals – I’m guessing we would get to the bottom of this nonsense in very short order. Of course, no one would get their wealth returned. Ahhhh, such a dream.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein made a startling admission when asked why she released the Fusion GPS transcripts on Tuesday without first informing Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) ahead of time.

“I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,” Feinstein told CNN Congressional correspondent Manu Raju, adding “I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.”

FEINSTEIN says she’s sorry to Grassley for not giving him a headsup about the release of the Fusion GPS transcript. “I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,” she told us. “I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2018

Which begs the question:

So then who “pressured” @SenFeinstein to release the transcript? https://t.co/8oEjOvb8nK — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 10, 2018

When asked to elaborate, Feinstein walked back her statement, saying “I wasn’t pressured,” without any further comment. Her office later said she misspoke and that she wasn’t pressured to release the transcript.

Asked who pressured her, Feinstein says: “I wasn’t pressured” without reconciling her two statements. Her office later said she misspoke and wasn’t pressured to release transcript. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2018

Senator Feinstein released transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s closed door testimony to the Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday, infuriating Chairman Grassley. Simpson and fellow Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch penned an op-ed in the New York Times last week calling on congress to release the “full transcripts” of Simpson’s testimony.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted “The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace.”

