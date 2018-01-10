EXCLUSIVE: US Banks Plotted ‘Financial Coup’ Against Russia – Martin Armstrong – Sputnik News

Martin Armstrong is a US financial analyst who created a unique mathematical formula that enabled him to correctly predict many events in politics and economics. In an interview with Sputnik, he revealed how US banks wanted to take over Russia and explained why the euro is destined to collapse.

US Banking Plot to Take Over Russia

New York investment bankers staged a “financial coup” against Russia in the late 1990s, world famous financial analyst Martin Armstrong said in an interview with Sputnik Germany.

The main goal was to make Russia dependent on US money in the long term, he argued.

According to Armstrong, Russian billionaire and oligarch Boris Berezovsky played a key role in this process. The analyst also said that the head of the Republic National Bank of New York and the US fund Hermitage Capital, Edmond Safra, was the one who funded the whole wire.

“Whether the US government was involved, I’m not entirely sure. But the bankers definitely were. And what they were after is basically they got Yeltsin to steal effectively 7 billion dollars from IMF loans.”

Once the transfer was completed, Safra reported to the US government and the FBI about Yeltsin’s alleged money laundering activities via the Bank of New York.

“Then the prosecutors immediately went to the Bank of New York and then they threatened Yeltsin and said: look, you resign and put this guy Berezovsky and everything will be fine. And Yeltsin at that stage realized that this all was a set up.”

In Armstrong’s opinion, that’s when he turned to the young Vladimir Putin, who confiscated all assets of Hermitage Capital in Russia.

Armstrong’s Imprisonment

The analyst revealed that New York bankers urged him to participate in the “financial coup” against Russia.