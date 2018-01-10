ESTCoin: Digital Money for Digital People by Bankster Slayer – Rogue Money

“Estonia has already drawn up concrete plans to introduce virtual legal tender.” — Statement on a webpage at EchoFin.co

ESTCOIN IS ON THE WAY TO BECOMING THE FIRST

NATIONALLY-BACKED CRYPTOCURRENCY.

(IMAGE: ECHOFIN.COM)

Fifty years from now, we’ll look back with cyber eyesight and marvel at how it all happened so fast. In 2018, a forward-looking Baltic nation with Teutonic and Slavic roots placed the economic fate of their country into the hands of one of the many Pimple-Faced Wonders of the nascent Age of Crypto. Estonia has, for all intents and purposes, adopted the ESTCoin as a national, legal tender.

Estonia to defy the EU by being the next country to create a state backed cryptocurrency – https://t.co/yjE9A2M2WD pic.twitter.com/t1piG166pc — The Daily Economist (@FinanceExaminer) January 8, 2018

Many thanks to our RM team member Ken Schortgen Jr. for picking up on the announcement that the ESTCoin is coming. In Estonia, they have a program known as “E-Residency.” According to this Wikipedia article about E-Estonia [linked here], E-Residency is a clever program that Orwellian sci-fi movies have barely dreamed of. Estonians have already been living with it for four years.

In late 2014 Estonia became the first country to offer electronic residency to people from outside the country, a step that the Estonian government terms as “moving towards the idea of a country without borders.” Under this program, non-residents can apply to have a smart ID card issued to them by the state, providing the same access to Estonia’s various electronic services that a physical resident would be given.

The data for e-Estonia is not stored centrally, but instead uses a data platform run by the government called X-Road to link information from local hosts. X-Road is rooted in a blockchain called K.S.I., developed by Guardtime, in order to prevent tampering. The system is backed up on servers in Luxembourg, which is governed with the same protections afforded a diplomatic mission. The system is designed to allow the government of Estonia to function even in the event of an invasion by Russia.

Well that’s comforting. I had to blink my eyes several times to make sure that I wasn’t reading a movie script. I’m not sure which is more unnerving: the potential for Robots to also become E-Residents, or the fact that E-Residency is assured of continuity in case of Russian invasion. Somewhere in the back of my head a voice is screaming the name “Peter Thiel” because Guardtime sounds an awful lot like Thiel’s company Palantir.

