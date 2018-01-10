‘Enough is Enough’: Trump Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS Over Trump Dossier from Sputnik News

TDC Note – It will be surprising to see this in a court of law. If, and that’s a big if, this case finds it’s way to court the details of Fusion GPS would be revealed and this may be the beginning of the end of the clinton crime machine. This is the reason for our pessimism. Too many details would come to light. Not sure which way this go, but probably not to court. We would love to see this in a courtroom and we would love to see the details of the real collusion – hillary and Russia – begin to unfold.

The lawsuit comes almost a year after the website published the document which still remains unverified. Cohen described the actions by BuzzFeed and the intelligence firm behind the dossier as “despicable” and “intentional.”

A personal lawyer for US President Donald Trump has sued the news website BuzzFeed over the publication of a salacious dossier alleging collusion between the Trump team and Russia.

“Just filed a defamation action against @BuzzFeedNews for publishing the lie filled document on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and me!” Michael Cohen said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, calling the dossier “fake.”

Enough is enough of the #fake #RussianDossier. Just filed a defamation action against @BuzzFeedNews for publishing the lie filled document on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and me! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 10, 2018

“Even though defendant BuzzFeed expressly acknowledged the unverified (and potentially unverifiable) nature of the dossier’s allegations, defendant BuzzFeed published the un-redacted dossier and the article anyway — without attempting to determine the veracity of these reports with plaintiff himself,” Cohen wrote in the lawsuit.

In turn, BuzzFeed has said it will fight the action in court.

