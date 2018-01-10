Devasting Ad Bashes Dems With Their Own Words Video – Bill Still

As Democrats salivate over their hyped possibilities come this November, the higher-ups know the truth – the RNC out raised the DNC by a 2-1 margin in 2017. Then, they brought in top digital fundraising experts and built a digital infrastructure second to none.

So now, not only did the Hillary Clinton escapade leave the DNC bankrupt, but lagging way behind the RNC in their ability to raise vast sums through 2018. In fact, they are so far behind that they may never catch up.

The RNC raised $130 million for itself in 2017, and Trump raised another $250 million, and he is expected to be able to double that output in 2018.



Not only are the Dems not able to raise nearly as much money as the RNC, but they are currently buried under mountains of debt after years of financial mismanagement under the helm of Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz – both of whom will be lucky if they don’t end up in prison.

This slick little ad by the RNC reveals the Dems problem in their own words:

